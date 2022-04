Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 14 April 2022

Addressing the Our Ocean Conference in Palau on Thursday, the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, urged the international community to expand protective areas of the ocean, support the scientific community and tackle plastic pollution.

