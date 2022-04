Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 15 April 2022

The Darién Gap, a dangerous route that links South and North America, has long been used by migrants trekking north to the United States, in search of a better life, or simply fleeing violence at home. As well as extreme physical challenges, they also risk attacks from smugglers, and other criminal groups.

