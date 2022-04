Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 15:00 Hits: 1

The Asia and Pacific region’s economic recovery from COVID and other global shocks, must be anchored in an inclusive “new social contract”, to protect the vulnerable in the years ahead, according to a new Economic and Social Survey of the region, published on Tuesday by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1116042