Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 16:32 Hits: 2

The war in Ukraine has created immense human suffering but it is also putting the fragile recovery of global trade at risk, and the impact will be felt across the planet, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1116052