Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 11 April 2022 15:37 Hits: 2

Oman has become the 100th country to ratify a 2006 treaty that protects the rights, pay and conditions of seafarers - a milestone that was commemorated on Monday by a ceremony at the headquarters of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115982