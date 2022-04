Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 08 April 2022 15:13 Hits: 1

In eastern Ukraine, a reported Russian missile attack on a railway station that’s killed dozens of civilians including children, has been condemned by the United Nations. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement, that the strike - and others against civilians and civilian infrastructure - were "gross violations" of international law.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115842