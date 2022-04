Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 09 April 2022 04:02 Hits: 1

In Papua New Guinea, defending women accused of sorcery, has become a life-threatening occupation. The UN and European Union run Spotlight Initiative, is promoting legislation that will protect threatened human rights defenders in the country, who risk violence, torture, and death.

