Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 17:19 Hits: 0

The UN paid tribute on Thursday to the one million people who were murdered in 100 days during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, during which moderate Hutu, Twa and others who opposed the genocide, were also killed.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115792