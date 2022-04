Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:45 Hits: 3

The UN’s peacekeeping chief in Mali on Thursday, made an urgent call for adequate resources for the mission to carry out its mandate, and meet the growing demand to address a deteriorating security situation across the north and centre of the restive country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115822