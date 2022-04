Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022 18:14 Hits: 0

In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius, as he tried to escape from the besieged and battered city a few days ago.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115712