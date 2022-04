Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 April 2022

The UN chief issued a statement on Wednesday welcoming the transition to a new African Union (AU) mission in Somalia, pledging the Organization’s “unwavering commitment” to the country, the mission, and the Somali security forces in their ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab militants.

