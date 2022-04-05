The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Ukraine’s President calls on Security Council to act for peace, or ‘dissolve’ itself

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 1

Ukraine’s President calls on Security Council to act for peace, or ‘dissolve’ itself In an impassioned address to the Security Council that evoked the ashen destruction wrought during the Second World War, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday described in stark detail what he said was the deliberate slaughter of civilians in Bucha by Russian forces, laying out an existential choice for its members, over the whole future of the world’s security architecture, founded in 1945.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115632

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version