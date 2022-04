Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 April 2022 22:27 Hits: 1

Ahead of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, we spoke with the best female wheelchair racer of all time. She is now raising her voice for climate action, and she explained why global warming threatens everyone, especially persons with disabilities, and how sport can contribute to protecting our planet.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/04/1115642