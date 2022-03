Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 20:12 Hits: 0

The United Nations on Tuesday remembered the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade andĀ its continued impact on the modern world, by honouring the tradition of resistance to slavery and unity against racism, through personal stories of courage.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1115032