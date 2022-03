Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 04:16 Hits: 0

Nearly half of all pregnancies, totalling 121 million each year worldwide, are unintended, according to a new report published on Wednesday by the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency, UNFPA.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1115062