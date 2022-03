Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:34 Hits: 8

Credible reports indicate that Russian armed forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas of Ukraine, at least two dozen times since they invaded on 24 February, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1115092