Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 17:35 Hits: 8

The UN chief has called for $100 million each year in assessed contributions from Member States, to fund the world body’s peacebuilding activities, describing such an investment as “a bargain” compared with the punitive costs of war.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1115112