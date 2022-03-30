Ukraine: UNESCO’s response to children’s education needs

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 18:19 Hits: 8

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, more than 4 million people have fled the country - two million of them, are children. As the UN agency mandated to coordinate and lead on global education, UNESCO is carefully mapping exactly how host countries are supporting and providing education, to help keep young Ukrainian refugees on track - their lives totally upended in a matter of weeks.

