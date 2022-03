Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 3

Help is urgently needed ahead of the rainy season for the most vulnerable among 835,000 people hit by flooding in the world's youngest nation.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/3/6242bef84/south-sudanese-battle-record-floods-amid-rapidly-changing-climate.html