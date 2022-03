Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

As the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine approaches four million, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and World Food Programme (WFP) launch the Football for Ukraine Emergency Appeal'.

