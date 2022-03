Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 28 March 2022 17:33 Hits: 2

More than two decades after the signing of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (PoA) – the UN’s blueprint to tackle racism and other forms of discrimination –UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Monday, hailed the “millions of voices around the globe” who’ve made it their mission to eradicate the scourge, while also noting that more work needs to be done.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114892