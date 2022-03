Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 29 March 2022

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, warns today that prolonged flooding and displacement in South Sudan is expected to worsen when the wet season begins in May. Urgent action is needed to protect already vulnerable populations...

