Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 18:56 Hits: 2

The UN chief on Friday welcomed the declaration of an indefinite humanitarian truce on the part of the Ethiopian Government, and the commitment by forces in the Tigray region to comply with the immediate ceasefire, amid deep concern for the five million people who need emergency aid there.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114742