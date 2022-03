Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 21:48 Hits: 11

The top UN political affairs official urged the Security Council on Friday to be united in its response to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch – the country’s first long-range test since 2017 – as delegates met on Friday afternoon in emergency session, to discuss the matter.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114812