Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 4

In a historic move, the Philippines has taken a major step towards eradicating statelessness in the country by acceding to the 1961 Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, becoming the 78th country...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/3/623dbef34/unhcr-lauds-philippines-accession-1961-statelessness-convention.html