Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 4

The number of Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers in Costa Rica has doubled in the last eight months, reaching more than 150,000, according to the latest figures available to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency....

