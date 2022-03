Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 March 2022 17:06 Hits: 1

Amid growing donor fatigue and a brutal war in Ukraine that has diverted the world’s attention, the world must not forget millions of people in need across the Middle East and North Africa, the UN chief told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114532