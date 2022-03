Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 14:37 Hits: 2

It’s time for a diplomatic solution to be found to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amidst signs of hope that progress can be made to end an “unwinnable” and “indefensible” war, said the UN chief on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114392