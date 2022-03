Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 20:00 Hits: 2

Speakers in the Security Council on Tuesday denounced evictions and demolitions by Israeli authorities of Palestinian-owned properties, as the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, expressed regret that “little progress” has made by the sides in upholding obligations under the Council’s landmark resolution 2334.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114452