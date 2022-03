Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 March 2022 20:55 Hits: 11

Violence against women and girls may be the world’s “longest, deadliest pandemic,” the UN chief said on Tuesday, during an event focused on the role boys and men need to play, to help eliminate gender-based violence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114472