Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 20:01 Hits: 6

While groundwater accounts for 99 per cent of all running freshwater on Earth, it is often undervalued, mismanaged, and overexploited, according to a report published on Monday by the UN scientific organization, UNESCO.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114362