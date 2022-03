Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 March 2022 23:02 Hits: 6

The UN has helped tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees to cross into Poland and other neighbouring countries. Chris Melzer, spokesperson for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in Germany, told UN News that he has witnessed many traumatic scenes, of families ripped apart by the crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/03/1114372