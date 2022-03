Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Almost one child per second in Ukraine is becoming a refugee of the war, UN humanitarians said on Tuesday, as the total number of people who have now fled the country since the Russian invasion began, passed three million.

