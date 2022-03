Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 9

Dushanbe — Concluding a two-day visit to Tajikistan, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on the international community to redouble its support for Afghan refugees in Tajikistan and...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/3/6234c80f4/un-high-commissioner-refugees-calls-greater-support-afghan-refugees-tajikistan.html