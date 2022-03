Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 7

With more than 3.1 million refugees forced to flee Ukraine over the past three weeks, and millions internally displaced within the country, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is warning that humanitarian needs...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/3/623453f14/unhcr-warns-rising-needs-ukraine-neighbouring-countries-calls-cessation.html