Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 March 2022 00:00 Hits: 6

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with 102 humanitarian and development partners is appealing for US$1.2 billion to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance and protection to 2.3 million South...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/3/623455794/unhcr-partners-seek-us12-billion-address-africas-largest-refugee-crisis.html