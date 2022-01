Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 19 January 2022 17:51 Hits: 5

Urgent action is required to prevent further deterioration of the economic, security and political situation across the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the UN’s Middle East envoy, Tor Wennesland, told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1110042