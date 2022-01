Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 19:40 Hits: 0

With COVID-19, the situation for women human rights defenders and the prospects for women's full participation in building peace, has become “vastly worse”, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109992