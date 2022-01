Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 17 January 2022

As the COVID-19 pandemic grinds on and global labour markets continue to struggle, the latest International Labour Organization (ILO) report, published on Monday, warns that recovery will remain slow.

