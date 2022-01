Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 17 January 2022 15:40 Hits: 5

More than $138 million is needed to assist rural communities affected by extended drought in the Horn of Africa, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Monday, launching a comprehensive response plan for the region.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109882