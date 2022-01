Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 14 January 2022 20:03 Hits: 3

“A child being hurt is a child too many”, said the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Representative in Iraq on Friday, following a rocket attack against a school in Baghdad the previous night, which left a child and woman injured.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109822