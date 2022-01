Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 15 January 2022 03:30 Hits: 3

Despite the annihilation of two major Japanese cities in 1945, atomic bombs have not been relegated to the pages of history books, but continue to be developed today – with increasingly more power to destroy than they had when unleashed on Hiroshima and Nagasaki back in 1945.

