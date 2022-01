Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 January 2022 17:20 Hits: 1

Describing a “nightmare unfolding in Afghanistan”, the United Nations’ Secretary-General, António Guterres, warned on Thursday that the world is “in a race against time to help the Afghan people.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109712