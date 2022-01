Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 10 January 2022

A group of independent human rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council has condemned the continued operation of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility in Cuba as a site of “unparalleled notoriety” and “a stain on the US Government’s commitment to the rule of law”.

