Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 05:20 Hits: 7

The UN and partners launched a more than $5 billion funding appeal for Afghanistan on Tuesday, in the hope of shoring up collapsing basic services there, which have left 22 million in need of assistance inside the country, and 5.7 million people requiring help beyond its borders.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109492