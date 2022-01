Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 16:10 Hits: 0

The first drive to verify data relating to around 1.4 million Afghan refugees on the move over past decade in Pakistan has been concluded, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109062