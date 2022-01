Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 05:15 Hits: 7

Hopes that the tourism industry would rebound from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have been dented by the wildfire spread of the Omicron variant. In an exclusive interview with UN News, Zoritsa Urosevic, Executive Director of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), called for new ideas to restart the sector.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109332