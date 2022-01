Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 17:32 Hits: 1

2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109352