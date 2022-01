Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 05:25 Hits: 8

News stories about the climate crisis often contain mentions of greenhouse gases, and the greenhouse effect. Whilst most will find the analogy easy to understand, what exactly are these gases, and why are they contributing to the warming of the Earth?

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1109322