Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 03 January 2022 05:20 Hits: 7

Mona Ataya, a Palestinian-Lebanese entrepreneur based in the United Arab Emirates, runs the largest online marketplace for mothers in the Middle East. In recognition of her achievements, she has been chosen as one of the six eTrade for Women Advocates for 2021-2022, by the UN trade agency, UNCTAD.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/01/1108912